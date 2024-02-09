India's Automated Guided Vehicle Market Set To Reach $364.3 Million By 2027, With A 14.4% CAGR Driving Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "India Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Pallet Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, and Forklift Trucks), Navigation Technology (Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, Vision Guidance, and Others), Application (Transportation, Distribution, Storage, Assembly, Packaging, and Waste Handling), Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, and Others) and Mode of Operation (Indoor and Outdoor): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027."

India Automated Guided Vehicle Market Statistics 2020-2027 :

The India automated guided vehicle market size was valued at $122.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $364.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027.

By mode of operation, the indoor segment dominates the India automated guided vehicle market presently and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, outdoor segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

Tow-vehicles are also called as tuggler vehicles. These types of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are typically used to tow several wheeled carts that carry load. Generally, loads are placed on and off the carts manually or with the help of some other automated machines. Tow-vehicles are the most popular AGVs across the world as such vehicles are capable of pulling multitude of wheeled and non-powered trailer types with capacities ranging from roughly 2,000 pounds and more. Also, these types of vehicles are considered as the most economical solution as they can pull multiple loads in single trip itself.

This results in increased productivity, which is driving the growth of the India automated guided vehicle market. Many companies offer customized solutions to cater to the needs of the customers. For instance, JBT offers customization option to its towing AGVs with several different types of hitch to best suit the type of operation and budget of the customer.

Unit load carriers are also called as top carriers. They are a wheel-based, powered transport vehicle with an ability to carry discrete load such as an individual item (such as automobile engine, large roll of a paper, coil of steel, and other) or items contained on a pallet or in a tote or similar temporary storage medium. With the help of unit load carriers, load transfer to conveyors or load stands is easily accomplished using roller decks or lift/lower decks, which is driving the growth of the India automated guided vehicle market. The unit load carriers provide excellent system versatility for product movement from point A to point B as they usually operate independently of one another and can easily pass each other to get to specific destinations, which boosts the market growth.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

On the basis of type, the assembly line vehicle segmentis anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the navigation technology, the laser guidance segment is the highest contributor to the India automated guided vehicle market in terms of revenue.

On the basis of industry, the logistics industry is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players :

Alstrut India Private Limited,

Ati Motors Pvt. Ltd.,

Conductix-Wampfler,

GreyOrange,

Konecranes,

KUKA AG,

Seegrid Corporation,

Swisslog,

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz,

Toyota Material Handling India,

others.

