SCREENWRITER SHANEEN BONNER UNVEILS HER MULTI-AWARD WINNING LIFE STORY FROM HOMELESS TO HOLLYWOOD FILM SCRIPT

From Homeless To Hollywood Movie Poster
Award winner
The multi-award film script "From Homeless To Hollywood" has won over thirty film festival awards and has been screened in over fifty film festivals worldwide. Before you judge a book by its cover, open it up and read the whole chapter first.”
- Shaneen BonnerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shaneen Bonner is unveiling her multi-award-winning script "From Homeless To Hollywood." The film script portrays the life journey of Shaneen Bonner's encounter with homelessness in Los Angeles. The script also demonstrates a new life of reclamation.
The film script is a drama-filled, heartfelt, emotional tear-jerker movie. The film script has won over thirty film festivals globally.
The soundtrack single " Great God Live" from the film script " From Homeless To Hollywood" has won three film festival awards from Florida, London, and the India Film Festivals as the "Best Movie Music Soundtrack."
The movie script has added another win to the project with the "Best Movie Trailer" award.
View on Youtube:
Film directors and programmers have applauded Shaneen's work at several film festivals.
About Shaneen
Shaneen Bonner is a multi-award screenwriter and two-time Grammy Considered artist who owns Decree Records, Decree Radio, and Decree Entertainment Magazine. Shaneen has authored two books. Shaneen is an active member of the NAACP and IMBD.
From Homeless To Hollywood Movie Trailer
