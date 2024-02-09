Unlocking 'The Last Survivor' In Netflix's Squid Game S2: Hype Of Rad Donation Challenge Vote

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The innovative Web3.0 social platform "Fandomdao" for global fandoms is conducting a donation challenge event for emergency relief funds for children suffering from poverty and disasters worldwide. In particular, the vote at the end of Netflix's flagship series Squid Game Season 2, determining who will survive, has captured the attention of many worldwide.The“Fandomdao,” which organizes the corresponding donation challenge, is a groundbreaking SocialFi platform that empowers users with unprecedented control over data, freedom of expression, and the ability to generate revenue through social interactions. It serves as a platform where artists and global fandoms from around the world come together to freely communicate, create, and share content such as clubs, feeds, and events. All user interactions are rewarded as economic value, making it an innovative space for social interaction.The "Fandomdao Challenge," which combines donations and fan voting, is a public voting event campaign where a certain amount of donation funds are accumulated based on the participation level of fan voting.The first donation challenge of Fandomdao is based on Following the success of the most prominent hit among Netflix series, which has garnered much attention since its announcement this year, was chosen as the first donation challenge, presumably to encourage the accumulation of donation funds for children in need worldwide.Among the cast of "Squid Game" Season 2, including Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, and Wi Ha-jun, who showed outstanding acting and performance in Season 1, actors such as Lee Jin-uk, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Da-wit, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, and others totaling 15 actors have been nominated as candidates for the vote. Currently, Jo Yu-ri (IZ*ONE member), Park Gyu-young, TOP, Lee Jung-jae, and Im Si-wan are ranked in the top positions of the voting rankings.The "Fandomdao Challenge" allows free participation in voting through simple registration on the Fandomdao website. By voting for the last survivor among the players in not only will a certain amount of donation funds be automatically accumulated based on the final voting ratio, which will be donated to "Save the Children" for children suffering from poverty and disasters worldwide, but surprise Airdrop($FAND) gifts will also be given to the top voters.The ongoing "Fandomdao Challenge" will continue until 7 a.m. (UTC) on February 19th, with the official launch of Fandomdao's services scheduled for February 20th.Fandomdao TwitterFandomdao TelegramWebsite :

Sarah

Fandomdao

email us here