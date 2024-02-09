WIKA India Showcases Technologically Advancedtc83 Calitumtm️ With Capabilities To Reduce Refractory Failures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WIKA official presenting during SulGas Conference

WIKA

Purgeless Technology for Claus furnaces to save OPEX and CAPEX for businesses - SulGas Conference Showcases Commitment to Industry Advancement

- Mr. Gaurav Bawa, Senior Vice President, WIKA IndiaMUMBAI, MUMBAI, INDIA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mumbai, 09 February 2024:WIKA India, a leading global measurement technology company, showcased its technologically advanced and revolutionary purgeless technology for Claus furnaces-TC83 Calitum TM️, during the three-day SulGas conference held at Juhu, Mumbai. The conference, which concluded recently, provided a platform to WIKA India to showcase its cutting-edge solutions and technology capable of having a greater impact on both CapEx & OpEx of various industrial applications in sectors, including refineries – petrochemical, oil, metals, fertilizers, solvents etc. through advanced refractory detections.Sulphur, being a critical chemical element,has an impending and significant impact on various industrial applications and processes. WIKA's TC83 Calitum TM️ along with Tefracto -Pad have been meticulously engineered to address the challenges faced by various industries.Speaking at the conference, Mr. Gaurav Bawa, Senior Vice President, WIKA India said,“As WIKA dwells deep into the solutions through our research and development team to bring out solutions that have far reaching and long term impact for various sectors, the purgeless technology -TC83 CalitumTM️, is one such produce. The sapphire design thermocouple is specially designed for high-temperature measurement in hydrogenous atmospheres and that reflects WIKA's dedication to state-of-the-art technology and finds its applications in critical industrial processes.”Aligning with the conference's theme and emphases on promoting technical exchange, WIKA India demonstrated a thorough understanding of its solutions along with TC83 Calitum TM️and Tefracto-Pad. This demonstrated WIKA's commitment to furthering gas treatment and sulphur recovery technologies.About WIKA India:WIKA India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Germany, a global market leader in pressure, temperature measurement technology.WIKA India operates a quality and environment management system according to international standards (ISO 9001, ISO 14001). The calibration laboratory has received NABL accreditation and is equipped with high-level primary standard equipment.WIKA in India has state-of-the-art manufacturing operations at Pune, Chennai, Ghaziabad & Faridabad, drawing upon the global experience of WIKA Germany.For more information about WIKA India and its groundbreaking technologies, please visit

