Hazy, Partly Cloudy Weather Expected Today: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy at places at first, becomes partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy becomes partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southwesterly at first shifts to northwesterly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot, gusting to 22 knot by afternoon.

Offshore, wind will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly becomes northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 21 knot at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 04 to 08 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 6 feet at times.