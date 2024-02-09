               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Chile


2/9/2024 2:19:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of condolences to President of the Republic of Chile H E Gabriel Boric on the death of former President of Chile Sebastian Pinera.

