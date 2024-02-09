PM Sends Condolences To President Of Chile

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of Chile H E Gabriel Boric on the death of former President of Chile Sebastian Pinera.

