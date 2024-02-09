Qatar Strongly Condemns Explosions In Somalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the explosions that occurred in a popular market in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which results in deaths and injuries.
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position of rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons
The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Somalia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
