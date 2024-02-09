Qatar Foundation School Holds Sports And Cultural Activities For Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Tariq Bin Ziad School has hosted a fun-filled and cultural sports week aimed at increasing students' understanding of contemporary events and fostering a stronger sense of community involvement.

Using the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 that is taking place in Qatar as inspiration, the Cultural Sports Week featured a range of thrilling football games and engaging activities. These included diverse student performances centered on Palestine and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, traditional games from countries participating in the tournament, and booths representing each country's culture. These booths, showcasing cultural elements, were run by students with the assistance of parents and teachers at the school.

Dr. Maha Al Romaihi, Director of Tariq Bin Ziad (TBZ) School, one of Qatar Foundation's primary schools, said:“We strive to mirror Qatar's external events in our school curriculum, creating a connection for our students with the broader community. Our approach includes integrating diverse activities that focus on exploring different countries, thereby expanding our students' global awareness.”

“We are committed to ensuring that our students are not only open to the world and actively engaged in global events, but also deeply rooted in their own identity and culture. We believe that true understanding and acceptance of other cultures can only come from individuals who have a strong sense of their own. Those who are firmly grounded in their cultural heritage are the ones best equipped to appreciate and embrace the diversity of the world.”

Al Romaihi sees the main objective of the event as being to broaden the students' cultural knowledge beyond regular classroom learning, saying:“In the TBZ Asian Cup, students delve into representing various nations. They thoroughly research each country's culture, leading to a deeply enriching learning experience.

“This approach transcends standard lessons, immersing students in activities that deepen their understanding of international affairs and cultural diversity, thereby enriching their education and broadening their world views.”

Al Romaihi highlighted that in events involving competition, there is a particular emphasis on instructing students, especially those in elementary school, on how to handle emotions like sportsmanship and coping with loss, saying:“It's important for our students to learn the appropriate expression of emotions, whether it's joy or disappointment, and to be aware of how their feelings and actions affect others.”

She also commended the active role of parents in school, highlighting their key role in boosting student pride and success.“Parental involvement is vital in our school, influencing not just academics but also the student's overall development,” she said.

Muhammad Shaheen Al Dosari, a nine-year-old student at TBZ School who represented Lebanon and learned about its rich culture, said:“I had a lot of fun at the event, and I learned new things. Before, I didn't know much about different cultures, but the event taught me a lot about them, which was a nice experience.”