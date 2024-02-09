Minister Of Education Stresses Importance Of 'Leadership' Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of the“Leadership” programme in developing leadership capacities within schools, highlighting the central role of students in the educational process.

During her participation in the closing ceremony of the first edition of the program, the Minister explained that developing leadership capacities for school principals constitutes a valuable investment in the younger generation and the entire educational system. She praised the outstanding efforts and commitment shown by the participants in the program, considering them a model to be emulated by teachers and students.

The“Leadership” programme is a pioneering programme in developing school leadership skills, and this edition was implemented in collaboration with Harvard University in Britain and the Qatar Leadership Center.

The programme comes within the ministry's efforts to support school leadership and its belief in their development, considering them a fundamental pillar in the education system and the creation of learning communities. It's part of its initiatives to enhance the capabilities of national cadres in the field of school leadership and to stimulate the educational environment towards development and innovation.

The programme included seven training units covering topics such as school leadership, the role of schools in society, human resource development, and others. It also included field visits to Harvard University and the Science Museum, as well as several schools in Boston, USA.

Ahmed Al Balam, Director of Institutional and Academic Programs and Director of Youth Leadership at the Qatar Leadership Center, emphasized the importance of this cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in developing educational leadership, which positively impacts the teaching and learning process in government schools. He said that through cooperation between the ministry and the partner, Harvard University, scientific and practical content can be developed for the target group of school principals and their deputies to enhance their leadership skills.

School principals and academic deputies expressed their appreciation for this training program prepared by experts from Harvard University, confirming that it contributes to enriching their experiences and improving academic and administrative performance.

They pointed out that the gained expertise and knowledge will have a clear impact on shaping their future plans and improving the academic performance of their students.