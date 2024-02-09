Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with Assistant UN Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, Alexander Zuev, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed the work of the United Nations Office of Rule of Law and Security Institutions, and ways for cooperation between the State of Qatar and the office in assisting conflict-affected countries in re-establishing the rule of law and necessary security institutions to build peace.