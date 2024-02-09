QF Focuses Sports For Children, Women And Girls On NSD Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation (QF) will be hosting a range of activities on National Sport Day to cater to the whole community with a special focus on sporting activities for children, women and girls.

It will be an opportunity for the wider public to explore Education City's sports programmes, venues, and facilities, and will highlight Qatar's dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles.

The events, taking place at Education City on February 13, will include ability-friendly activities and programmes specifically for school students, and women and girls, said Muhamed Musa, a spokesperson at QF addressing a press conference yesterday.

“National Sport Day activities are open for everyone and will be held from 9am-6pm at five different locations within Education City Oxygen Park, the Green Spine, Ceremonial Court, Multaqa (Education City Student Center), Awsaj Recreation, and for women and girls only events will take place at the Education City Stadium,” he said.

According to Musa National Sport Day will be a car-free day at Education City and visitors are encouraged to use the metro and tram services.

Engagement and Activation Lead, Qatar Foundation, Hend Al Thawadi said the sporting events exclusively for women and girls only will include an obstacle course, football competitions, boxing, yoga, and numerous fitness classes at the Education City Stadium.

“We have exclusively designed events to empower women and girls,” she said.

According to Al Thawadi an inspiring talk titled 'Champion Mindset: Unlocking Greatness' will be held at the Education City Stadium. The talk will feature Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur; Ibtihaj Muhammad, an American Olympian sabre fencer and the first Muslim American woman to wear a headscarf while competing in the Olympics; and former Scottish middle-and long-distance Olympian runner Liz McColgan.

It will be moderated by Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani, Director of Marketing and International Cooperation Sector, Qatar Olympic Committee. The talk is open for women and girls only, and registration is required to attend.

QF school students will also be at the core of the National Sport Day events.

“Students will be leading activities at the Oxygen Park in partnership with local sport federations and spreading the message of encouraging children to adopt active and healthy lifestyles. 14 workshops will be held for students to learn about different sports,” said Abdullah Al Kaabi representative of QF's Pre University Education.

In the Green Spine area events will be held in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and Family for students including from the Al Shafallah Center and Al Noor Centre for the Blind.

The Education City Try-A-Tri – a triathlon – is back for the 2024 edition National Sport Day, and participants will be able to choose between competing in mixed or ladies only groups.

The Education City Mountain Bike Trail will be launched and open as part of National Sport Day activities. Also the Education City Race that will be divided into four categories as800m, 2.5km, 5km, and 10km.