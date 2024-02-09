Biden Describes Israel Military Campaign In Gaza As 'Over The Top'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- US President Joe Biden said that Israel's military response in Gaza has gone "over the top" and is calling for a "sustained pause in the fighting.""I'm of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top," Biden told reporters at the White House."I'm pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage ceasefire," Biden said. "There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying, and it's gotta stop."