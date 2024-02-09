Invitation To Presentation Of Mendus’ Year-End Report For 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU), will publish its year-end report for 2023 on Wednesday 14 February 2024 at 08:00 CET. The company will hold a conference call and an online presentation on the same day at 10:00 CET. The call will be hosted by CEO Erik Manting. The presentation will be in English and followed by a question-and-answer session.





About Mendus AB (publ)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.



