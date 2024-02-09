Family Enterprise USA Named New Regional Sponsor Of Family Business Association Of Calif.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Combined Efforts 'Will Create Louder Voice' for Family Businesses in both Sacramento and on Capitol Hill

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Family Enterprise USA , a bipartisan advocate for generationally-owned family businesses, has joined Family Business Association of California as a new Regional Sponsor for Southern California.Family Enterprise USA, based in Washington, DC, promotes multi-generational family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress on Capitol Hill.Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country , accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country's private workforce, according to research. America's family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product.“We're excited about joining Family Business Association of California as a new Regional Sponsor for Southern California,” said Pat Soldano President, Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA).“Our combined efforts will help make our voices louder in both Sacramento and on Capitol Hill,” said Soldano,“Both of our goals are to educate our legislators on the size and power of family-owned companies, and to let them know of damaging tax policies , hurtful regulation, and other economic policies affecting their businesses,” she said. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization.The Family Business Association of California, based in Sacramento, has a mission to provide an incentive for family businesses to create jobs and invest in California, propose initiatives for change, defend against hostile, unfavorable legislation and regulations, and take legal action to protect family businesses.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.

Bob Chew

Family Enterprise USA

+1 310-383-0528

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram