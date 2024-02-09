Liberia: President Boakai Declares His Assets; Promises Reforms Across Government

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., has declared his assets in keeping with the Code of Conduct for public officials, which mandates all public officials to declare their assets upon taking office.



The declaration which took place today, Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) was also in fulfillment of his previous promise to do so which included the president's personal hand over of the appropriate documents containing his assets to the Officer-in-Charge of Assets Declaration, Patricia Banaba.

Speaking to reporters after the declaration, President Boakai emphasized the importance of leaders leading by examples for others to follow, stressing the need for Liberians to trust their leaders by what they do.



“We told the Liberian people that transparency and accountability was going to be the block the government would build on; we have to be clear with ourselves so that the future can be our judge by what we do today.” President Boakai said.

He further indicated that declaring his assets is a fulfillment of commitment he made and stated that his government will implement what they have promised the Liberian people.

“My government is going to implement the will of the Liberian people.” He emphasized.



Furthermore, President Boakai reiterated his call for appointed officials as well as outgoing officials to adhere to the tenants of good governance and accountability at all levels by declaring their assets.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.