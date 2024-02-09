Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Key Players, Analysis And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global autonomous last mile delivery market size reached US$ 15.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Industry:

Significant Advancements in AI and Robotics:

One of the primary drivers of the global autonomous last-mile delivery market is the rapid advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technology. AI-powered systems have evolved to the point where they can make real-time decisions, navigate complex urban environments, and interact with pedestrians safely. Robotics solutions, such as autonomous delivery vehicles and drones, have become more efficient and cost-effective. This technological progress has significantly improved the feasibility and reliability of autonomous last-mile delivery services. These advanced technologies have also enabled companies to optimize route planning and delivery scheduling, leading to reduced operational costs and faster delivery times. Moreover, the use of AI-driven predictive analytics has enhanced demand forecasting and inventory management, further streamlining the last-mile delivery process. As AI and robotics continue to evolve, we can expect even more efficient and precise autonomous last-mile delivery solutions to emerge, driving further market growth.

Increasing E-Commerce and Online Shopping Trends:

The second factor driving the global autonomous last-mile delivery market is the relentless growth of e-commerce and online shopping. The convenience of ordering products online has led to a rise in demand for efficient and timely last-mile delivery services. Consumers now expect faster delivery options, including same-day and next-day delivery, which traditional delivery methods struggle to meet. Autonomous last-mile delivery solutions have stepped in to address this demand. Companies like Amazon, FedEx, and UPS have been testing and implementing autonomous delivery vehicles and drones to expedite the delivery process. This trend is not limited to the United States; it is a global phenomenon. As e-commerce continues to thrive worldwide, the market for autonomous last-mile delivery is poised for sustained expansion.

Environmental Sustainability and Regulatory Support:

Environmental concerns and regulatory support for eco-friendly transportation methods constitute the third major driver of the global autonomous last-mile delivery market. Governments and consumers are increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices. Autonomous electric delivery vehicles and drones offer a green alternative to traditional gasoline-powered delivery trucks. Regulatory bodies in various countries are also recognizing the potential benefits of autonomous last-mile delivery in terms of reducing traffic congestion and emissions. They are introducing regulations and incentives to encourage the adoption of these technologies. For instance, some cities are permitting the use of autonomous delivery robots on sidewalks, and governments are offering tax breaks for companies using electric autonomous vehicles.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Inc.

Continental AG

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DPDgroup (La Poste)

Drone Delivery Canada

Flytrex Inc.

Matternet

Relay Robotics Inc.

Robby Technologies Inc.

SkyDrop

ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

Starship Technologies Udelv Inc.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report Segmentation :

By Platform:



Aerial Delivery Drones



Cargo Drone

Delivery Drone

Ground Delivery Vehicles



Delivery Robots Autonomous and Self-Driving Vans and Trucks

Ground delivery vehicles dominate the market due to their versatility, capacity to handle a wide range of cargo sizes and types, and ability to navigate diverse urban environments, making them a preferred choice for last-mile delivery solutions.

By Solution:



Hardware

Software Services

Hardware holds maximum number of shares due to the substantial investments required for the development and deployment of autonomous last-mile delivery vehicles and equipment, which are pivotal for the operational success of these systems.

By Range:



Short Range (< 20 Km) Long Range (> 20 Km)

Short range (<20 Km) represents the largest segment due to its suitability for urban and densely populated areas, where the majority of last-mile delivery demands are concentrated.

By Application:



Logistics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Retail Others

Retail dominates the market due to the widespread adoption of technology-driven solutions to enhance consumer experiences, streamline operations, and improve inventory management in the retail industry.

Regional Insights:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the autonomous last mile delivery market is attributed to its robust manufacturing industry, rapid urbanization, and a burgeoning middle-class population driving increased consumption across various sectors.

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Trends:

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need for contactless delivery options, making autonomous last-mile delivery an attractive solution. Consumers' concerns about virus transmission led to a rise in demand for touchless delivery methods, further boosting the market for autonomous vehicles and drones that can make contactless deliveries while minimizing human interaction. Additionally, the rapid urbanization of cities worldwide has led to increased traffic congestion and logistical challenges for traditional delivery vehicles. Autonomous last-mile delivery solutions are seen as a way to alleviate urban congestion by optimizing delivery routes and reducing the number of vehicles on the road, contributing to improved traffic flow and reduced environmental impact. Other than this, investment in autonomous last-mile delivery startups has been on the rise, attracting venture capital and corporate funding. This influx of capital is fostering innovation and competition in the industry, leading to the development of new technologies and market expansion. As more players enter the field, it further validates the potential of autonomous last-mile delivery, driving its growth.

Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

