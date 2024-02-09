North-South And East-West Corridors Pose Vital For Whole Region - Iranian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The
North-South-Southast-West corridors are of special importance for
all countries in the region, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.
According to him, Iran's national interests and ambitions are
always directed toward guaranteeing peace and security in friendly
countries and the region. Mousavi stated that Iran's desire is for
neighboring and fraternal Azerbaijan to be at peace, quiet, and
stable.
"Contacts between high-ranking officials from both nations, as
well as numerous mutual visits and delegation meetings, attest to
the high degree of cooperation and give significant support for
these connections. It also adds to the continuation and growth of
bilateral collaboration," the ambassador said.
Mousavi expressed hope that with the signing of a preferential
trade agreement and the upcoming 16th meeting of the
Iran-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation, other areas, including economic and trade ties, will
be developed alongside the two countries' existing high-level
political ties.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107831796
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.