Azerbaijani FM Parleys With First Deputy Speaker Of Jordanian House Of Representatives

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Jordan Abdurrahim Al-Maayah and Assistant to the Speaker of the Jordanian Senate, Chair of the Jordanian-Azerbaijani Brotherhood Committee, Mufleh Al-Rahimi, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The meeting reviewed Azerbaijan and Jordan's bilateral and multilateral cooperation, presidential election observation issues, and regional trends.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted that the increase in the frequency of mutual visits and high-level interactions has accelerated the development of bilateral relations.

A special focus was placed on the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in the continued development of ties.

It was noted that in the more than 30 years since diplomatic ties were established, the two nations have built mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, tourism, education, and other areas.

Support for mutual friendliness and solidarity was also demonstrated inside regional and international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral forums.

The relevance of the political consultation mechanism and the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and technical cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Jordanian governments in considering potential collaboration was stressed.

Bayramov reported on the organizational preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan this year.

He expressed optimism that this big event will open up new chances for collaboration development.

The Jordanian side conveyed its congratulations on the successful organization of the extraordinary presidential election as well as its results, wishing Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity.

Additionally, the meeting featured an exchange of opinions on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel