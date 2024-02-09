Azerbaijani FM Parleys With First Deputy Speaker Of Jordanian House Of Representatives

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the First Deputy
Speaker of the House of Representatives of Jordan Abdurrahim
Al-Maayah and Assistant to the Speaker of the Jordanian Senate,
Chair of the Jordanian-Azerbaijani Brotherhood Committee, Mufleh
Al-Rahimi, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of
Azerbaijan.
The meeting reviewed Azerbaijan and Jordan's bilateral and
multilateral cooperation, presidential election observation issues,
and regional trends.
Furthermore, the meeting highlighted that the increase in the
frequency of mutual visits and high-level interactions has
accelerated the development of bilateral relations.
A special focus was placed on the importance of parliamentary
diplomacy in the continued development of ties.
It was noted that in the more than 30 years since diplomatic
ties were established, the two nations have built mutually
beneficial bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade,
tourism, education, and other areas.
Support for mutual friendliness and solidarity was also
demonstrated inside regional and international organizations such
as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the
Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral forums.
The relevance of the political consultation mechanism and the
intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and technical
cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Jordanian governments in
considering potential collaboration was stressed.
Bayramov reported on the organizational preparations for the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in
Azerbaijan this year.
He expressed optimism that this big event will open up new
chances for collaboration development.
The Jordanian side conveyed its congratulations on the
successful organization of the extraordinary presidential election
as well as its results, wishing Azerbaijan sustainable development
and prosperity.
Additionally, the meeting featured an exchange of opinions on
other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
