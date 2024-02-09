Secretary General Of TURKSOY Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. TURKSOY
(International Organization of Turkic Culture) Secretary General
Sultan Rayev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his
confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
