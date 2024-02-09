Former Romanian Deputy PM Delivers Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Deputy Prime
Minister and Minister of Justice of Romania in 2018-2019, member of
the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ana Birchall sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of victory in the presidential
election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
