Former Romanian Deputy PM Delivers Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice of Romania in 2018-2019, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ana Birchall sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.