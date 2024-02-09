Azerbaijan Runs Tactical And Specialized Drills With Commando Units (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tactical and special training sessions were undertaken with commando troops as part of the training plan for 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

"During the five-stage training sessions, the commandos completed a variety of duties.

During the preliminary stage, efforts were carried out to advance to the target via tactical repositioning and intelligence gathering.

Next, objectives were completed to move the assault sub-teams closer to the target, conduct a raid, and focus on the target.

The commandos displayed outstanding professionalism during the training, which was done on challenging terrain in terrible weather conditions," the ministry says in a report.

