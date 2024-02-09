Azerbaijan Runs Tactical And Specialized Drills With Commando Units (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9.
Tactical and
special training sessions were undertaken with commando troops as
part of the training plan for 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani
Defence Ministry.
"During the five-stage training sessions, the commandos
completed a variety of duties.
During the preliminary stage, efforts were carried out to
advance to the target via tactical repositioning and intelligence
gathering.
Next, objectives were completed to move the assault sub-teams
closer to the target, conduct a raid, and focus on the target.
The commandos displayed outstanding professionalism during the
training, which was done on challenging terrain in terrible weather
conditions," the ministry says in a report.
