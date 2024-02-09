Azerbaijan's SOCAR AQS Announces Efforts To Meet Its Green Requirements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan's
SOCAR AQS company has outlined a series of measures to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions, the General Director of SOCAR AQS Samir
Mollayev said at the "Caspian Drilling" conference in Baku,
Trend reports.
"The initiatives include the possibility of transitioning power
plants for drilling infrastructure from diesel to green fuel,
establishing an energy storage system (special batteries), and
improving waste utilization. Negotiations on the latter two
concerns have already begun with key drilling companies globally.
Additionally, filtration of seawater (on a pilot platform) will be
enhanced. SOCAR is also establishing five stations that will
provide charging services for electric vehicles and offer a full
range of related services," emphasized Mollayev.
To note, all these steps align with the ESG (Environmental,
Social, Governance) strategy, which is being followed by companies
worldwide.
SOCAR AQS is an integrated drilling and well services management
company established in 2007 between the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Nobel Energy, and Absheron Qazma LLC (AQS).
