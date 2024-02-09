War Update: 65 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 65 combat engagements took place at the front. Ukraine's Air Forces hit seven enemy manpower and weapons clusters.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, 65 combat clashes have taken place. The Air Force hit seven enemy manpower and equipment clusters. Missile forces hit two ammunition depots, two artillery systems, and a logistical hub," the report reads.

In total, the enemy carried out 13 missile strikes and 66 airstrikes, as well as 96 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, including children. Apartment blocks, private houses, and other civil infrastructure were either destroyed or damaged.

Ukraine puts U.S. company onsponsors list amid kamikaze drone production inquiry

Russian airstrikes targeted Starytsia, Ivanivka, and Kislivka of Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil of Donetsk region; Novodarivka and Orykhiv of Zaporizhzhia region; and Kachkarivka and Chervonyi Maiak of Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its military presence close to the border, conducting subversive activities in order to prevent Ukrainian troops from being moved to other warzones.

Kupiansk direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka of Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defense lines.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine and nuclear rhetoric likely aimed at deterring Western aid - ISW

Lyman direction: Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region.

Bakhmut sector: the Defense Forces repulsed four assaults near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

Avdiivka area: Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to besiege Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold their defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and seven more – near Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Marinka direction: Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

Shakhtarske area: the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations.

Zaporizhzhia direction: the Defense Forces repelled the attack west of Vervove, Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: Ukrainian troops continue to hold positions and repel assaults. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. The Russians undertook two unsuccessful assault efforts.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the invaders along the entire front line.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to February 8, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 392,380 Russian invaders, including 910 of them on Wednesday alone.

Photo: AFU General Staff