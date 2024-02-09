FM: We Strongly Reject And Condemn Statements Made By Armenia's MFA To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh,
commenting on Ararat Mirzoyan's speech at the ceremony said "We
strongly reject and condemn the statement of Armenian Foreign
Minister Ararat Mirzoyan against Azerbaijan at the ceremony
dedicated to Armenia's accession to the Rome Statute of the
International Criminal Court on February 8," Azernews reports.
Ayhan Hajizadeh noted that the Minister's speech once again
demonstrates that Armenia's accession to the Rome Statute is an
attempt to use these institutions for its unfounded claims,
malicious actions, hate propaganda, disinformation, and
misinterpretation of international law.
The international community's failure to prevent Armenia's
aggression against Azerbaijan and failure to stop the occupation of
Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years, failure to prevent
Armenia from committing mass atrocities and crimes against
humanity, as well as Armenia's continued war-inciting statements
and actions, fuel the sense of impunity in that country.
"The continuation of Armenia's claims against the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, including incitement and
propaganda of racial hatred against Azerbaijanis, is not only a
violation of the norms and principles of international law but also
the interim decision of the International Court of Justice of
Armenia in the case of "Azerbaijan v. Armenia" of December 7, 2021
contradicts the obligations assumed based on the decision.
Armenia bears responsibility for the war crimes it committed
during the aggression, the brutal killings of tens of thousands of
civilians, its large-scale ethnic cleansing, and the destruction of
thousands of cities, towns, and villages under occupation. The
international community needs to remind Armenia of that and demand
accountability from it.
The Azerbaijani side will continue its efforts towards ending
impunity for serious violations of international law, promoting the
rule of law, establishing and strengthening peace, security, and
stability in the region," Ayhan Hajizadeh said.
