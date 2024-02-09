US Army: New Strikes Against Houthi Militia's Targets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The US Army has declared launching new strikes against Houthi militia's targets in Yemen to keep vessels safe in the Red Sea.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated, late on Thursday, in a tweet on their X account, "On February 8, between the hours of 5 a.m.-9 p.m. (Sanaa time), the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted seven self-defense strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USV) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea"

It added that "CENTCOM identified these missiles and USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region"

The statement added that these actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels

Since January 12th, the US Army has carried out many Strikes against Houthi militia's targets in Yemen and Washington said the purpose of these strikes is to limit attacks against merchant ships in the Red Sea. (end)

