West Australia PM Invited To Look At Investment Opportunities In Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe invited West Australia Prime Minister Roger Cook to visit Sri Lanka and explore investment opportunities in the country.

President Wickremesinghe, arrived at the Perth International Airport Thursday afternoon (08) to attend the 7th Indian Ocean Conference in Perth, Australia

At the invitation of the India Foundation and the Australian Government, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is currently engaged in an official visit to Australia, to attend the Seventh Indian Ocean Conference taking place from February 9th to 10th in Perth, Australia.

Premier Roger Cook met President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Friday, as part of the President's official itinerary in Perth for the Indian Ocean Conference.

During the discussions, the Premier conveyed his state's keen interest in renewable energy and agricultural development, along with establishing direct aviation connections between Sri Lanka and Perth.

He emphasized Perth's strategic location on the Indian Ocean as an opportunity for South Asian nations to foster closer ties with the broader Australian region.

President Wickremesinghe highlighted Sri Lanka's on-going efforts to develop its renewable energy sector, while underscoring the country's vast potential in this area. Additionally, the President outlined Sri Lanka's modernization program in agriculture and extended an invitation to the Western Australian Premier to promote investment in this sector

Accompanying the President were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief-of-Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to Australia, Chitranganee Wagiswara, Members of Parliament Chinthaka Mayadunna, Ishak Rahuman, Director of International Affairs Dinouk Colombage and Rishan de Silva. (Colombo Gazette)