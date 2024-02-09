Mira Rajput Calls Hubby Shahid Kapoor ‘OG Loverboy’, Says ‘There’S No One Like You’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Mira Rajput has reviewed her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya' and called the actor the 'OG loverboy'.

Mira took to her Instagram, where she shared a snap-shot from the film, which she called a complete“laugh riot.”

She wrote:“Complete laughter riot entertainment overload after ages. Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart-touching message at the end. Kriti Sanon you were pitch perfect."

“Shahid Kapoor The OG loverboy there's no one like you. You made my heart melt Dil se hasaaya stomach is hurting.”

The film is based on a love story between a human and a robot. It talks about the character Aryan, who is not able to find a perfect life partner. But he meets a perfect girl, Sifra, during an official assignment in the US and falls in love with her only to discover later that it's an impossible love story.

The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Dharmendra.

--IANS

dc/kvd