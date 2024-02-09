Cold Brew Coffee Market Size, Trends, Demand, Top Companies, Segmentation And Research Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“ Cold Brew Coffee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the cold brew coffee market?

The global cold brew coffee market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Cold Brew Coffee?

Cold brew coffee is a coffee brewing technique that entails steeping coffee grounds in either cold water or at room temperature for an extended period, typically ranging from 12 to 24 hours. This process produces a concentrated coffee that can be thinned out with water or milk and served over ice. Unlike hot brewing methods, cold brewing extracts the flavor compounds of coffee differently, resulting in a beverage that tends to be less acidic and bitter. The popularity of cold brew coffee is on the rise due to its smooth, full-bodied taste. The concentrated coffee can be refrigerated for up to two weeks without compromising its fresh flavor, offering a convenient option for regular iced coffee enthusiasts. Essentially, cold brew coffee presents a distinctive and refreshing departure from the conventional approach of brewing coffee with hot water.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The growth of the global cold brew coffee market is significantly influenced by evolving consumer preferences. This, along with changing lifestyle habits, acts as a prominent driver of market expansion. A notable shift towards non-alcoholic beverages and a general uptick in coffee consumption, particularly among millennials, contribute to this trend. Cold brew coffee, known for its distinctive flavor and refreshing characteristics, has gained popularity, especially in warm climates and during the summer months. Its perception as a premium, artisanal product aligns with consumers' desires for high-quality, gourmet culinary experiences.

Additionally, the relatively higher caffeine content in cold brew coffee compared to regular coffee appeals to individuals seeking a more potent energy boost. The market is further stimulated by the growing demand among health-conscious consumers, drawn to cold brew coffee's lower acidity levels, making it a gentler option for those with sensitive stomachs or acid reflux issues. Moreover, the surge in veganism and plant-based diets contributes to the increasing popularity of cold brew coffee, as it complements well with non-dairy alternatives such as almond, soy, and oat milk. Overall, these factors create a positive outlook for the cold brew coffee market on a global scale.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

. Califia Farms LLC

. Grady's Cold Brew Inc.

. Heartland Food Products Group

. High Brew Coffee Inc.

. Illycaffè S.p.A. (Gruppo illy Spa)

. Kohana Coffee

. La Colombe Coffee Roasters

. Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (FinLav S.p.A)

. Nestlé S.A.

. RISE Brewing Co.

. Sleepy Owl Coffee

. The Coca-Cola Company

Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on type, category and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

. Arabica

. Liberica

. Robusta

Breakup by Category:

. Traditional

. Decaf

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

. Convenience Stores

. Online Stores

. Others

Regional Analysis:

. North America

. Europe

. Asia Pacific

. Latin America

. Middle East and Africa

