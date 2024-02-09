Q4 And Year-End Report 2023 Sweco AB (Publ)

October–December 2023



Net sales increased to SEK 7,717 million (6,732)

EBITA amounted to SEK 654 million (709), margin 8.5 per cent (10.5)

EBITA decreased 4 per cent year-on-year after adjustment for calendar effects



EBIT amounted to SEK 618 million (693), margin 8.0 per cent (10.3) Profit after tax amounted to SEK 417 million (502), corresponding to

SEK 1.16 per share (1.40)

January–December 2023



Net sales increased to SEK 28,523 million (24,296)



EBITA increased to SEK 2,531 million (2,225), margin 8.9 per cent (9.2)

EBITA increased 18 per cent year-on-year after adjustment for calendar effects

EBIT increased to SEK 2,416 million (2,245), margin 8.5 per cent (9.2)

Net debt/EBITDA amounted to 1.1 x (0.4)

Net debt amounted to SEK 2,961 million (1,075)

Profit after tax increased to SEK 1,667 million (1,652), corresponding to SEK 4.65 per share (4.61)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend distribution of SEK 2.95 per

share (2.70)



Comments from President and CEO Åsa Bergman:

A strong year

In 2023, we continued to execute on our strategy by delivering profitable growth and strengthening Sweco's position

as the leading architecture and engineering consultancy in

Europe. Net sales increased 17 per cent and EBITA 18 per

cent, adjusted for calendar, for the full year.



We ended the year with another quarter of strong growth.

Net sales increased 15 per cent, and organic growth

amounted to 6 percent, supported by continued solid

demand. We also continued to deliver on our acquisition

strategy, with 7 per cent growth from acquisitions. EBITA

decreased 4

per cent, adjusted for calendar effects and

was negatively impacted by the restructuring actions

taken in UK and Finland.

The demand for Sweco's services remained solid in most

segments and markets, with continued strong demand in

energy, water, environmental services and transport infrastructure, while demand in parts of the building segments

remained weak.



Mixed development in the quarter

Net sales increased to SEK 7,717 million (6,732) and EBITA

decreased to SEK 654 million (709), resulting in an EBITA

margin of 8.5 per cent (10.5). Higher average fees and contribution from acquisitions had a positive impact, while

higher costs, project write-downs and lower billing ratio

had a negative effect.



Six out of eight business areas reported positive organic

growth, and four out of eight reported double-digit margins. Belgium delivered yet another quarter of strong growth and

EBITA. Sweden and Denmark reported good organic growth

and solid margins, and the Netherlands reported a strong

uplift in EBITA. Germany continued to deliver significant profit

improvement, supported by positive project adjustments.

Norway posted a lower EBITA and has taken restructuring

actions within architecture. Finland reported a decline in

EBITA in the quarter due to continued weakening demand

within buildings and traditional industry. The quarter was

impacted by the previously announced Finnish redundancy

program.

However, Sweco's negative EBITA development in the quarter

was mainly linked to the UK. As previously communicated

we are taking firm actions to position our UK business

toward existing and new growth segments. In the fourth

quarter, this resulted in significant project write-downs

and reductions in personnel and office space.



Acquisitions and projects

Acquisitions are essential to our growth strategy and to our

ambition to build market leading positions in all business

areas. In 2023, we completed ten acquisitions that added

SEK 1.8 billion in revenue, more than 1,200 new experts,

and extended our expertise and reach.



In January 2024, we announced the acquisition of Econsultancy, one of the leading environmental consultancies in

the Netherlands. This acquisition is in line with our ambition

to reach a top three market position in the Netherlands with

a leading sustainability offering.

Planning and designing Europe's green transition of energy

systems, urban areas, transportation and industries is the

core of our business. This is manifested by many of the projects we won in the fourth quarter. In Norway, we won a

large framework agreement with Statnett to upgrade the

Norwegian energy grid. In Sweden, Sweco will support the

expansion of the Stockholm metro, a major urban development project for sustainable public transportation. We have

also won exciting projects to establish modern healthcare

facilities both in Belgium and in Norway.



Executing on our growth strategy

All in all, 2023 was yet another strong year for Sweco.

We

are

well-positioned as the European leader and we are

committed to accelerate our growth journey to capture the

opportunities that arise from the large transformative trends

in society. To achieve our goals, we will focus on attractive

growth segments, act on acquisition opportunities and

increase our efforts to improve the internal efficiency.

I would like to conclude by thanking all our employees for your dedicated work this year. In partnership with our clients, we are truly transforming society together.

