Solar Simulator Market : Illuminating Growth | Set To Hit $364.6 Million By 2031

Solar Simulator Market Insight

The global solar simulator market analysis covers in-depth information of the major solar simulator industry participants.

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The solar simulator market size was valued at $203.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $364.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Solar simulator also known as sun simulator is a device capable of providing illumination nearly equal to natural sunlight. There are two different types of solar simulators such as steady state and pulsed solar simulators. Pulsed solar simulator may be single pulse or multi pulse solar simulators. Steady state solar simulators have 1,000 hours of continuous operation. While, pulsed solar simulators have 40,000 to 1 million flashes. Solar simulators are used in testing of solar cells, modules, solar materials & products, automotive testing, textile, biomass study, and other indoor testing facilities for R&D purposes.

Significant development of the end-use industries such as textile, automotive, paint & coatings, solar, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and healthcare has fueled the demand for solar simulators to check performance parameters of the products or materials from above mentioned industries, which in turn drives the growth of the solar simulator market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for solar products from developing economies such as India, China, and Japan fuel the growth of the market, globally. However, high cost associated with solar simulators and disadvantages such as high-power consumption, high electronic drive costs, and short life cycles are the key factors that are expected to hamper the global solar simulator market growth in the upcoming years.

The pulsed solar simulator segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for 56.7%, and is expected to maintain its dominance due to increasing demand for PV module testing. Additionally, the xenon arc lamp segment leads in revenue and is projected to continue its dominance, driven by its ability to replicate sunlight effectively for various applications, including PV cell testing, and its advantages such as stable spectrum and high intensity beams.

Solar Simulator Market Report Highlights

By Light Source

Xenon Arc Lamp

Metal Halide Arc Lamp

UV Lamp

QTH Lamp

LED Lamp

By Application

PV Cell Module and Material Testing

UV Testing of Materials and Products

Automotive Testing

Biomass Study

Others

Key Findings of the Study:

. In 2021, the pulsed solar simulator type segment accounted for about 56.7% of the share in the global solar simulator market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

. In 2021, the xenon arc lamp light source segment accounted for 31.4% solar simulator market share in the year 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 5.7% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global solar simulator market.

. LED lamp is the fastest-growing light source segment in the global solar simulator market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022–2031.

. Automotive testing application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.2%, throughout the forecast period.

. In 2021, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global solar simulator market with more than 42.7% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Competitive Analysis:

The Solar Simulator Industry 's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Key Market Players:

. ABB Ltd

.Solar Light Company

.LLC

. Sciencetech, Inc.

.Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.

. Gsolar Power Co., Ltd.

. Schneider Electric

. Endeas

. Spectrolab

. Abet Technologies, Inc.

. Asahi Spectra Co., Ltd.

