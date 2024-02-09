Iodine Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Iodine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the iodine market outlook . The global iodine market size reached US$ 947.7 Million in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,309.0 Million by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Iodine Industry:

. Growing Demand in the Healthcare Industry:

Iodine is an essential element used extensively in the healthcare sector, primarily in the form of iodine-based contrast media for diagnostic imaging procedures such as CT scans and X-rays. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for diagnostic services have led to a substantial growth in the healthcare industry, which in turn, has driven the demand for iodine. Additionally, iodine is a key component in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and disinfectants, further contributing to its demand in the healthcare sector.

. Expansion of the Food and Nutrition Industry:

Another significant factor fueling the iodine market is the expanding food and nutrition industry. Iodine is a crucial micronutrient required for the production of thyroid hormones that regulate metabolism. As awareness about the importance of iodine in maintaining good health grows, food manufacturers are fortifying their products with iodine. This includes iodized salt, dairy products, and supplements. The increasing focus on iodine-enriched food products to combat iodine deficiency disorders has significantly boosted the demand for iodine in the food industry.

. Industrial Applications and Emerging Technologies:

The industrial sector also plays a pivotal role in driving the iodine market. The unique properties of iodine make it valuable in various industrial applications. It is used in the manufacturing of LCD screens, as a catalyst in the production of polymers, and in the production of specialty chemicals. Furthermore, emerging technologies such as, organic electronics and OLED displays are increasingly utilizing iodine compounds, further stimulating demand in the industrial sector. As industries continue to innovate and diversify, the demand for iodine in these applications is expected to rise.

Request a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights:

Leading Companies Operating in the

Global

Iodine Industry:



Algorta Norte Sa

Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Deepwater Chemicals Inc. (Toyota Tsusho Corporation)

Eskay Iodine Pvt. Ltd.

GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd.

Iochem Corporation

Iofina plc

Ise Chemicals Corporation (AGC Inc.)

Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Protochem Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Iodine Market Report Segmentation:



By Source:



Underground Brine

Caliche Ore

Recycling Seaweeds

Caliche ore dominates the market due to its abundant availability and cost-effectiveness in iodine extraction processes.

By Form:



Inorganic Salts and Complexes

Organic Compounds Elementals and Isotopes

Organic compounds hold maximum number of shares due to their versatile applications across multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics, making them highly adopted and in high demand.

By Application:



Animal Feed

X-Ray Contrast Media

Biocides

Optical Polarizing Films

Fluorochemicals

Nylon Others

X-ray contrast media represent largest segment due to its widespread use in diagnostic imaging, particularly in medical procedures such as CT scans and angiography, which are essential for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment planning.

Regional Insights :



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the iodine market is attributed to

its well-established industrial base, robust healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulations, which collectively drive significant demand for iodine across various industries.

Iodine Market Trends:

Iodine plays a crucial role in agriculture and animal husbandry as it is used in the production of iodized animal feed supplements. These supplements are essential for maintaining the health and productivity of livestock, particularly in dairy and poultry farming. As the global demand for meat and dairy products continues to rise, so does the demand for iodine in animal nutrition. Additionally, the iodine market is also benefiting from its role in energy storage and renewable technologies. Iodine-based materials are used in energy storage devices, such as dye-sensitized solar cells and lithium-iodine batteries, which are gaining prominence due to their efficiency and sustainability.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163