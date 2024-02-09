JANUARY VOLUMES: GOOD START TO THE YEAR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

INVESTOR NEWS no. 07 - 9 February 2024

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in January 2024 were 10.1% above 2023 and up 5.1% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes and closure of the Calais-Tilbury route.



North Sea volumes were above 2023 partly due to the addition of further automotive volumes on one route. Mediterranean volumes were below 2023 following a slow start as volumes picked up through the month.

Channel volumes were above 2023 driven by the Dover Strait routes. Baltic Sea volumes were also above 2023 despite reduction of capacity between Estonia and Sweden compared to 2023.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 6.7% to 38 from 41 in 2023-22.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in January 2024 were 87.4% above 2023 and up 2.7% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes. The adjusted increase was driven by more Channel passengers while the number of passengers on other routes were below 2023. The number of cars were 58.4% above 2023 and on level with 2023 adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 19.7% to 4.7m compared to 3.9m for 2023-22.





DFDS ferry volumes January Last twelve months Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 3,326 3,030 3,336 10.1% 43,406 41,554 38,750 -6.7% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 54 173 324 87.4% 886 3,891 4,656 19.7%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The February 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 12 March 2024 at around 10 CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47





Attachment

DFDS_NO_07_09_02_2024_JAN_VOLUMES