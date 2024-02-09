Forage Market Share, Industry Growth Drivers And Opportunities 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Forage Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The global forage market size reached US$ 86.0 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 114.5 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.73% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Forage Industry:

. Growing Livestock Industry:

The global forage market is significantly influenced by the expanding livestock industry. With an ever-increasing demand for meat and dairy products, livestock production has seen substantial growth. As a result, the need for high-quality and nutritious animal feed, including forage, has surged. Forage crops such as alfalfa, clover, and various grasses are essential components of livestock diets, providing the necessary nutrients for animal growth and milk production. Livestock farming has diversified to meet diverse consumer preferences, leading to a higher demand for specialized forage varieties. Furthermore, the intensification of livestock farming practices, especially in emerging economies, has led to a heightened reliance on forage as a primary source of nutrition for animals.

. Growing Environmental Sustainability:

Environmental concerns have become a prominent driver in the global forage market. As the world grapples with issues related to climate change and land degradation, sustainable agriculture practices are gaining traction. Forage crops, particularly perennial varieties such as, clover and alfalfa, play a crucial role in sustainable farming systems. Forage crops help improve soil health by fixing nitrogen and reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers. They also aid in erosion control, thereby preventing soil degradation. In addition, these crops have the potential to sequester carbon, contributing to carbon neutrality in agriculture. As awareness of these environmental benefits grows, both farmers and consumers are increasingly inclined toward forage-based livestock production, bolstering the forage market.

. Significant Technological Advancements:

Advancements in agricultural technology have revolutionized the forage industry. Precision agriculture, data-driven decision-making, and modern farming equipment have enhanced forage crop management and production efficiency. These technologies have enabled farmers to optimize forage planting, irrigation, and harvesting, resulting in higher yields and better-quality forage. Furthermore, genetic improvements in forage crops have led to the development of varieties that are more resistant to pests, diseases, and adverse weather conditions. This not only ensures a stable supply of forage but also reduces the need for chemical inputs. Additionally, innovations in forage preservation techniques, such as silage and haylage production, have extended the shelf life of forage products, making them available year-round.

Leading Companies Operating in the

Global

Forage Industry:



Allied Seed LLC

Barenbrug USA

BrettYoung

Cargill Incorporated

Corteva Inc.

DLF Seeds A/S

Forage Genetics International LLC (Land O'Lakes Inc.)

King's Agriseeds Inc.

Rivard's Turf & Forage Standlee Premium Products LLC.

Forage Market Report Segmentation:



By Crop Type:



Cereals

Legumes Grasses

Cereals dominate the market due to its widespread cultivation and consumption, serving as a staple food source for billions of individuals worldwide.

By Product Type:



Stored Forage



Silage

Hay Fresh Forage

Stored forage holds largest market share due to its crucial role in providing a consistent and reliable source of nutrition for livestock throughout the year, addressing seasonal variations in forage availability.

By Animal Type:



Ruminants

Swine

Poultry Others

Ruminants represent largest market segment due to their widespread presence in the global livestock industry and their unique digestive system, which relies on forage-based diets, making them a significant consumer of forage products.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the forage market is attributed to

its extensive agricultural infrastructure, diverse livestock industry, and substantial demand for forage products, making it a prominent contributor to the global forage market.

Forage Market Trends:

The forage market has been bolstered by export opportunities, especially in regions with a surplus of forage production. North American forage producers, for instance, have found export markets in Asia and the Middle East due to their high-quality forage products. These export opportunities have expanded the customer base and profitability of forage producers, driving market growth. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts have led to the creation of improved forage varieties. These new varieties offer better nutritional profiles, increased yield, and enhanced disease resistance. Farmers and livestock producers are keen to adopt these advanced forage options to improve the efficiency and sustainability of their operations, thereby boosting the forage market.

