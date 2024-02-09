Ridge Banks Is Healing One Note At A Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ridge Banks Nashville Singer-Songwriter

Wall of Sound - UK

Recorded in the US and UK

- Mike BennettNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ridge Banks , the fingerpicking singer-songwriter from Nashville, is set to make waves across the Atlantic with his latest release "One Note at a Time," extending his 'Wall of Sound ' family to the UK. This uplifting track explores the transformative and healing power of music, recounting Ridge's personal triumph over fear.The project is a collaborative effort with highly acclaimed, multi-genre bassist Nick Plews, celebrated for his performance on five number one iTunes chart songs as well as the UK Country Band & Single of the Year for two years running. Nick's extensive vision and four decades of industry relationships served as the glue to bring together this impressive ensemble of talent.Starting with the unforgettable Niki Colwell Evans , a powerhouse vocalist and 2007 'The X Factor' semifinalist, recognized for her remarkable range and versatility. From backing Black Sabbath at the age of 14 to performing at Windsor Castle for the Queen's birthday, Niki's illustrious career spans sold-out arenas, major label sessions, TV ads, and acclaimed roles in musical theatre, including standout performances in 'Legally Blonde' and 'Kinky Boots'. She currently takes the stage in the lead role of Mrs. Johnstone in the touring production of 'Blood Brothers'.Setting the rhythmic foundation is Mark Haynes, a seasoned drummer who has toured and recorded for 40 years with dozens of artists all over the world including members of the Beautiful South, Fun Loving Criminals, The Blockheads, and Squeeze. Signed to and working with renowned labels such as Burning Shed, Hacienda Records, Rage Records, Pink Box Records and Monkey Basket, Mark's extensive experience includes collaborating on critically acclaimed film soundtracks, TV, radio broadcasts, ads as well as numerous albums and singles.Adding another layer to the collective is harmonica extraordinaire Sean Clutterham whose versatile harp skills have spanned genres worldwide including blues, Irish folk, country rock, and ska punk rock.“An atmospheric harmonica paired with exquisite male and female voices intertwined with catchy hooks adds to the rich cacophony of sound.”In the words of Mike Bennett author, producer, and front man for The Blockheads,“'One Note at a Time' seeks and finds shelter from convenient categorization, and yet bears a resemblance to the hallmark sound of early Donovan from the fairytale period and other retrospective luminaries such as Woodie Guthrie with a post-modern twist.”Co-created by Ridge Banks and prolific author, inspirational speaker, and singer songwriter Bill O'Hanlon, "One Note at a Time" was recorded at both Hidden Creek Studios in Nashville under the expertise of Kevin Grenier and across the pond with Adam Ellis at Deadline Studio in Leicester.This musical endeavor finds its home under the indie label GreenScotch Productions. "One Note at a Time" is available on all major music platforms.

Ridge Banks

GreenScotch Productions

+1 443-255-1027

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other