United States E-Invoicing Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” United States E-Invoicing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 20234-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the United States e-invoicing market report . The market size reached US$ 3,356.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14,412.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.58% during 2024-2032.

Rising Demand for Process Efficiency:

Businesses in the United States are increasingly recognizing the benefits of e-invoicing in terms of process efficiency and cost reduction. E-invoicing automates the invoice processing workflow, reducing the time and labor involved in manual invoicing. This automation helps in minimizing errors, speeding up payment cycles, and improving cash flow management. Additionally, e-invoicing eliminates the need for physical storage and paper-based processing, leading to significant cost savings. The demand for these efficiencies is driving the adoption of e-invoicing among US businesses, contributing to the market's expansion.

Increasing Government Support:

The United States e-invoicing market is significantly driven by governmental regulations and initiatives aimed at promoting digital transformation in financial transactions. The government's push towards electronic invoicing stems from the need to enhance operational efficiency, reduce paper use, and combat fraud. By mandating e-invoicing for transactions with government entities, the U.S. government is setting a precedent that encourages adoption across the private sector as well. This regulatory push is not only streamlining procurement processes but also facilitating faster, more transparent, and secure transactions.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements play a crucial role in the growth of the e-invoicing market in the United States. The integration of cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology is making e-invoicing solutions more accessible, reliable, and secure. These technologies enable automated invoice processing, real-time tracking, and enhanced data security, thus improving operational efficiencies and reducing costs for businesses. The continuous innovation in e-invoicing technology is attracting businesses to adopt electronic invoicing systems, thereby fueling market growth.

By Channel:



B2B

B2C Others

B2B represented the largest market segment as it involves the digital exchange of invoices between companies.

By Deployment Type:



Cloud-based On-premises

Cloud-based accounted for the largest market share as solutions are hosted on remote servers and accessed via the internet.

By Application:



Energy and Utilities

FMCG

E-Commerce

BFSI

Government Others

E-commerce accounted for the largest market share as e-invoicing is an integral part of e-commerce, which enhances operational efficiency and customer experience.

By Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

South accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The U.S. government is increasingly promoting E-Invoicing as a way to reduce paper waste and streamline financial processes. Initiatives like the Prompt Payment Act encourage federal agencies to adopt electronic invoicing. Besides, businesses across various industries are embracing digital transformation, including the shift from paper-based to electronic invoicing systems to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Moreover, Cloud-based e-invoicing solutions are gaining popularity due to their scalability, accessibility, and ease of implementation. They offer businesses flexibility and cost savings.

