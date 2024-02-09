Earthquake Occurred In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On February 9, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea 145
kilometers east of Gala station, Azernews reports.
The Republican Seismological Service Center of the National
Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reported that magnitude of the
earthquake recorded at 05:49 local time made 3.9.
The origin of the earthquake was located at a depth of 62
kilometers.
