Earthquake Occurred In Caspian Sea

On February 9, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea 145 kilometers east of Gala station, Azernews reports.

The Republican Seismological Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reported that magnitude of the earthquake recorded at 05:49 local time made 3.9.

The origin of the earthquake was located at a depth of 62 kilometers.