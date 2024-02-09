In Occupied Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Invaders Keep Drafting Local Men Into Russian Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Rubizhne and Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Russian invaders are massively distributing draft notices among local men.

That's according to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"To run yet another wave of forced mobilization, the invaders are waiting for the elections to complete only on Russian soil. Meanwhile, it is ongoing in the occupied regions. In particular, in front-line cities. In Lysychansk, local males receive draft notices along with the Russian passports they obtain. The same is happening in Rubizhne," the statement reads.

As noted, draft notices are served both when men apply for an administrative service or try to leave town.

SBU exposes 16 more local“officials” working for enemy in captured Luhansk region

Meanwhile, younger locals, aged 14 to 22, will be trained in occupied Luhansk as propagandists. From a young age, they will be taught how to behave on social media, posting the“correct” version of events, according to the Kremlin's line. To this end, a special training center for bloggers was launched in the area, run by instructors deployed from Russia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 250 university students in Luhansk had been drafted into the Russian army.