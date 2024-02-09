Kyrgyzstan's Exports Of Oil Products To Türkiye Decline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 9. Kyrgyzstan
exported 79,937 tons of oil products to Türkiye from January
through November 2023, which is a 13-percent decrease compared to
the same months in 2022 (91,868 tons), Trend reports.
Data from Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical Committee reveals
that the total value of these exports amounted to $51.632 million,
which is a 15.3 percent decline compared to the period from January
through November 2022 ($60.954 million).
Türkiye emerged as the largest buyer of oil products from
Kyrgyzstan, accounting for 46 percent of the country's total oil
product exports.
In the list of countries receiving Kyrgyzstan's oil product
exports, Uzbekistan secured the second spot, importing 62,291 tons
valued at $16.959 million.
Kyrgyzstan exported 173,355 tons of oil products from January
through November 2023, which is an 11 decrease compared
to the same period in 2022 (195,414 tons).
