Azerbaijan Berates Statement Of Armenian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan resolutely rejects and condemns the statement of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministry made the remark, commenting on Mirzoyan's statement addressed to Azerbaijan at the ceremony dedicated to Armenia's accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

"We resolutely reject and condemn the statement targeting Azerbaijan that was delivered by Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, during the ceremony dedicated to the accession of Armenia to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on 8 February 2024.

This speech once again demonstrates that Armenia's accession to the Rome Statute is yet another attempt to exploit such institutions for its groundless allegations, malign actions, hate propaganda, disinformation and misinterpretation of international law.

The failure of international community to prevent and end Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and its occupation of our territories for almost 30 years, mass atrocities and crimes against humanity, continuing warmongering statements and actions by Armenia, have only contributed to this country's sense of impunity.

Armenia's continuing claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as inciting and promoting racial hatred against Azerbaijanis, not only contravenes the international law norms and principles, but also the commitments of Armenia under the provision order of the International Court of Justice of 7 December 2021 in the case Azerbaijan v. Armenia.

It is important that the international community remember and insist on accountability for the war crimes committed by Armenia during its aggression, the tens of thousands of civilians brutally killed, large-scale ethnic cleansing that it carried out and thousands of cities, towns and villages that it razed to the ground with the sole purpose of fulfilling its unlawful territorial claims based on fabricated historical narratives and racist ideology.

Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to end impunity for serious violations of international law, promote the rule of law and build, strengthen and sustain peace, security and stability in the region," the statement reads.