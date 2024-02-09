Azerbaijan Berates Statement Of Armenian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan
resolutely rejects and condemns the statement of Armenian Foreign
Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said,
Trend reports.
The ministry made the remark, commenting on Mirzoyan's statement
addressed to Azerbaijan at the ceremony dedicated to Armenia's
accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal
Court.
"We resolutely reject and condemn the statement targeting
Azerbaijan that was delivered by Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, during the ceremony
dedicated to the accession of Armenia to the Rome Statute of the
International Criminal Court (ICC) on 8 February 2024.
This speech once again demonstrates that Armenia's accession to
the Rome Statute is yet another attempt to exploit such
institutions for its groundless allegations, malign actions, hate
propaganda, disinformation and misinterpretation of international
law.
The failure of international community to prevent and end
Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and its occupation of our
territories for almost 30 years, mass atrocities and crimes against
humanity, continuing warmongering statements and actions by
Armenia, have only contributed to this country's sense of
impunity.
Armenia's continuing claims against the territorial integrity
and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as inciting and promoting
racial hatred against Azerbaijanis, not only contravenes the
international law norms and principles, but also the commitments of
Armenia under the provision order of the International Court of
Justice of 7 December 2021 in the case Azerbaijan v. Armenia.
It is important that the international community remember and
insist on accountability for the war crimes committed by Armenia
during its aggression, the tens of thousands of civilians brutally
killed, large-scale ethnic cleansing that it carried out and
thousands of cities, towns and villages that it razed to the ground
with the sole purpose of fulfilling its unlawful territorial claims
based on fabricated historical narratives and racist ideology.
Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to end impunity for serious
violations of international law, promote the rule of law and build,
strengthen and sustain peace, security and stability in the
region," the statement reads.
