Azerbaijan Trains Transport And Logistics Experts To Worldwide Standards (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Training programs
for specialists in transport-logistics and forwarding areas are
being actively implemented in Azerbaijan, which is particularly
significant given the country's accelerated development as a major
international transportation hub, Head of the Association of
Transport and Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan Kamran Khabibov
told Trend .
"To successfully function as a major trade and transportation
hub, it is necessary to accelerate the training of qualified
personnel. This work has been started," Khabibov said.
According to Habibov, the Azerbaijan Association of Forwarding
Companies, established in 2021, attaches great importance to the
development of human capital.
"Logistic faculties have been opened in the leading universities
of Azerbaijan, for example, ASOIU, and the Aviation Academy, and
this is inspiring. A large specialized faculty operates at the
Technical University, which is a member of our association. The
association and other specialized structures hold master classes,
organize practical training for students, and all this will yield
positive results," he said.
He also noted that the Association of Forwarding Companies of
Azerbaijan has opened a training center after receiving
accreditation from the British university "Chartered Institute of
Logistics and Transport," one of the leading specialized
universities in the world.
"In this center, we train professional logisticians and
forwarders from scratch. After the examination, an internationally
recognized certificate is issued, allowing you to work all over the
world," Khabibov said.
In addition, he said, students have been attracted to take part
in international transportation and logistics forums in Azerbaijan
since 2023.
"This approach stimulates the development of highly qualified
personnel, which is very important for the country's economic
development," Khabibov emphasized.
