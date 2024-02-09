Azerbaijan Trains Transport And Logistics Experts To Worldwide Standards (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Training programs for specialists in transport-logistics and forwarding areas are being actively implemented in Azerbaijan, which is particularly significant given the country's accelerated development as a major international transportation hub, Head of the Association of Transport and Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan Kamran Khabibov told Trend .

"To successfully function as a major trade and transportation hub, it is necessary to accelerate the training of qualified personnel. This work has been started," Khabibov said.

According to Habibov, the Azerbaijan Association of Forwarding Companies, established in 2021, attaches great importance to the development of human capital.

"Logistic faculties have been opened in the leading universities of Azerbaijan, for example, ASOIU, and the Aviation Academy, and this is inspiring. A large specialized faculty operates at the Technical University, which is a member of our association. The association and other specialized structures hold master classes, organize practical training for students, and all this will yield positive results," he said.

He also noted that the Association of Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan has opened a training center after receiving accreditation from the British university "Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport," one of the leading specialized universities in the world.

"In this center, we train professional logisticians and forwarders from scratch. After the examination, an internationally recognized certificate is issued, allowing you to work all over the world," Khabibov said.

In addition, he said, students have been attracted to take part in international transportation and logistics forums in Azerbaijan since 2023.

"This approach stimulates the development of highly qualified personnel, which is very important for the country's economic development," Khabibov emphasized.

