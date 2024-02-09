US Embassy Dictum Airs Scorn For Will Of Azerbaijani People - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The U.S.
Embassy's statement on the February 7 presidential election is a
manifestation of disrespect for the will of the Azerbaijani people
and rudeness that breaches simple diplomatic norms, Trend reports, referring to the Western Azerbaijani Community.
The statement notes that the claim of the country that has never
condemned Armenia's 30-year occupation policy, the ethnic cleansing
committed, the words of "democratic" Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
and "genius commander" David Tonoyan in Washington, threatening
Azerbaijan with "a new war for new territories," and has not even
mentioned the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis, sounds
extremely ridiculous.
"If American diplomats place such a high value on OSCE
recommendations, we first encourage them to become acquainted with
the organization's suggestions for the US presidential elections in
November 2020. That report expressly states that the
recommendations mentioned in earlier OSCE assessments were never
adopted. We urge American officials to avoid hypocrisy," the
Western Azerbaijan Community's statement reads.
