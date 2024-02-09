US Embassy Dictum Airs Scorn For Will Of Azerbaijani People - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The U.S. Embassy's statement on the February 7 presidential election is a manifestation of disrespect for the will of the Azerbaijani people and rudeness that breaches simple diplomatic norms, Trend reports, referring to the Western Azerbaijani Community.

The statement notes that the claim of the country that has never condemned Armenia's 30-year occupation policy, the ethnic cleansing committed, the words of "democratic" Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and "genius commander" David Tonoyan in Washington, threatening Azerbaijan with "a new war for new territories," and has not even mentioned the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis, sounds extremely ridiculous.

"If American diplomats place such a high value on OSCE recommendations, we first encourage them to become acquainted with the organization's suggestions for the US presidential elections in November 2020. That report expressly states that the recommendations mentioned in earlier OSCE assessments were never adopted. We urge American officials to avoid hypocrisy," the Western Azerbaijan Community's statement reads.

