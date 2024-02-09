Croatian PM Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Prime Minister of
Croatia Andrej Plenkovic sent a congratulatory letter to President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of a
victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Croatia and in my
personal capacity, I would like to extend to you my sincere
congratulations on your re-election as the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Over the past thirty years, Croatia and Azerbaijan have achieved
a high level of bilateral cooperation. I am glad that in our
meeting in Baku in November 2023, we had a chance to discuss how to
enhance our overall cooperation, especially in the fields of trade
and energy security. In the period ahead, we remain committed to
working closely with you and the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on further advancement of our political, economic and
cultural relations.
Wishing you much success in your future endeavours for the
benefit of the people of Azerbaijan, please accept, Mr. President,
the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107831621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.