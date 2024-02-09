Azerbaijani Embassy In Turkmenistan Airs Presidential Election's Voter Turnout

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A total of 90.53 percent of Azerbaijan's citizens registered at its embassy in Turkmenistan took part in the extraordinary presidential election, a source in the embassy told Trend .

In connection with the election, polling station No. 48 was organized at the diplomatic mission.

Azerbaijani citizens temporarily residing in Turkmenistan or on a business trip there showed a high voter turnout.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7. Seven candidates ran in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev led in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

While other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

