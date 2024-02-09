Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance For Palestinian Brothers In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's El Arish

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

A Qatari Armed Forces plane arrived in the city of El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 41 tons of aid, including food supplies and shelter materials, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatari Red Crescent Society, binging the total number of planes to 76, with a total of 2,266 tons of aid.

The assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

Additionally, a number of Palestinians with Qatari residency permits were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Doha.

