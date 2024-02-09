Today In Kuwait History:

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- 1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues decree-into-law regulating the State budget. 1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law forming the 8th government. 1985 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law for employing graduates of the university and the faculties of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training. 1986 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait issues the KD 20 banknote. 2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law forming the 22nd government. 2010 -- Kuwait Permanent Delegate at the UNESCO Dr. Abdulrazzaq Al-Nafisi is elected chairman of G77 plus China. 2016 -- The National Assembly approves a law for regulating commercial agencies. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.