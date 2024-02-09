               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 79.57 Pb


2/9/2024 1:05:04 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwait crude oil rose by 83 cents to USD 79.57 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 78.74 pb Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Friday.
In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude oil rose by USD 2.42 to USD 81.36 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by USD 2.36, settling at USD 76.22 a barrel. (end)
aam



MENAFN09022024000071011013ID1107831611

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search