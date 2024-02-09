Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 79.57 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwait crude oil rose by 83 cents to USD 79.57 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 78.74 pb Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Friday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude oil rose by USD 2.42 to USD 81.36 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by USD 2.36, settling at USD 76.22 a barrel. (end) aam

