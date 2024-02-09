(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital performs UAE's first artificial ligament surgery with LARS on an Italian patient



However, faced with the complexity of the case, the medical team opted for the innovative approach of utilizing the LARS artificial ligament.

“Notably, this treatment had not been explored in the Middle East region before, but it was deemed the optimal solution for the patient due to its comprehensive approach to knee treatment and the potential for enhanced functional recovery. Post-treatment, Cosimo now experiences proper sensations in his knee and eagerly anticipates a return to football,” he said.

“Remarkably, recovery with the LARS artificial ligament outperforms that of the allograft, with patients frequently regaining mobility extremely fast, sometimes as soon as the same day of surgery and up to six weeks later. Individuals can transition from crutches to walking, running, climbing stairs, and standing for extended periods of time after the operation because of the quick recovery time,” Dr. Massimo added.

“The surgery involved an ACL revision, combined with innovative methods like Hyalofast for knee cartilage regeneration. Additionally, platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) injections were used to promote healing in the damaged knee cartilage. This complex approach aimed to address ACL concerns and rejuvenate the knee's cartilage, blending advanced techniques for optimal results,” he remarked.

Grateful for the expertise and dedicated care provided by Dr. Massimo Piracci and his team at Medcare Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital, Mr. Cosimo Danese expressed profound appreciation.“After undergoing this transformative surgery, my life has taken an incredible turn. This surgery has not only relieved my physical burden but has also opened new doors of possibilities, filling my days with improved confidence. I am grateful for the positive change it has brought into my life. With the steady recovery I am experiencing, I am quite confident now that I can return to football after this treatment. The restored hope and strength this surgery has granted me are truly remarkable,” he said.















Interestingly, among knee injuries, ACL injuries emerge as highly prevalent, making up about 40 per cent of all sports-related injuries. In the UAE, these injuries are notably five times more frequent than in other parts of the world and are witnessing an upward trajectory. 2 Annually, over 200,000 ACL injuries are reported in USA with nearly half requiring knee reconstruction. A significant 70 per cent of these injuries occur while playing agility sports like basketball, soccer, skiing, and football.3

Dr. Massimo highlighted the significance of this milestone treatment, stating,“This accomplishment not only raises the bar for care standards at Medcare but also establishes a benchmark for advanced treatments in the region. It unlocks opportunities for adopting more innovative approaches that can prove beneficial for patients struggling with intricate orthopaedic challenges. This success emphasizes our dedication to pushing the frontiers of healthcare within the region.”

The improvement in Mr. Cosimo's knee function stands as a major achievement in orthopaedic medicine offered in the UAE, helping Medcare expand its solutions to more patients beyond the region. Medcare Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital remains persistent in its dedication to intricate surgeries and effective remedies. Through its emphasis on minimally invasive techniques, the state-of-the-art technology, and a highly skilled medical team, the hospital consistently maintains exceptional standards of safety and efficiency.



