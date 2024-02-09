(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Al Ain Oasis Hosts Souq Al Wahat Pop-up Market







From 17 February to 10 March, visitors of all ages can enjoy a diverse array of weekend entertainment, culinary delights, engaging activities, and unique shopping experiences

Al Ain, UAE, 08 February 2024: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced Souq Al Wahat, a pop-market set to open later this month in Al Ain Oasis. The event presents visitors with an opportunity to explore and immerse themselves in Emirati and global cultures, featuring live entertainment, diverse shopping experiences and a range of family-friendly activities.

For a full month, every weekend Souq Al Wahat will invite the community to gather and enjoy musical performances along with street artist displays, children's games and workshops, pony rides, a pop-up cinema, and additional attractions. Visitors can browse over 25 stalls showcasing local artisanal creations, including fashion, homeware, jewellery, organic food items and more. The souq will feature a diverse range of food concepts, with 16 live cooking stations offering a delectable array of cuisines to satisfy every craving.

Embracing the overarching theme of 'Fusion', each weekend of the event will celebrate a global culture. The first weekend will focus on Emirati traditions, opening with an Al Ayyala display and hosting other UAE heritage and musical performances such as Tagrooda, Harbeiyah, Rebabah, Oud, and Shilla throughout the festivities. Servers will offer visitors Gahwa (Arabic coffee) while an Al Azee marching band provides roaming entertainment.

For the second weekend, 24-25 February, the focus will be on Indian culture, featuring a diverse array of musical and dance performances as well as screenings of on-theme films such as The Jungle Book. On March 2 and 3, visitors can immerse themselves in the authentic essence of African culture, enjoying traditional drum performances, Ethiopian coffee, jugglers and a roaming parade. Wrapping up the international theme with a focus on American culture on March 9 and 10, the weekend will showcase food and beverage options like burgers and hot dogs, along with Country-western dancing and other activities.

Souq Al Wahat will welcome visitors every Saturday and Sunday from 17 February to 10 March from 3 pm to 10 pm. Admission is priced at AED 5 for adults, and children under 12 can enter for free.



