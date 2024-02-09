(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirates Park Zoo and Resort welcomed into WAZA family, signifying commitment to protecting wildlife







DUBAI – February 08, 2024 : Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, a leading destination for wildlife enthusiasts, proudly announces its newfound status as a distinguished Institution Member of WAZA (World Association of Zoos and Aquariums). This recognition highlights the zoo's unwavering commitment to conservation, animal welfare, and global cooperation within the esteemed WAZA community.

Following a thorough review by the WAZA Membership Committee and Council, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort has been welcomed as a new Institution Member of the WAZA. This membership places Emirates Park Zoo and Resort among nearly 400 leading institutions worldwide, forming a global community comprising zoos, aquariums, regional and national associations, and private corporations.

Dr Walid Shaaban, CEO Group of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, expressed their enthusiasm, saying, 'We are honoured to join the global community of WAZA members, and this recognition motivates us to continue our efforts in preserving biodiversity and educating the public about the importance of wildlife conservation. Becoming an Institution Member is a testament to our unwavering commitment to conservation and animal welfare.'

“This is not merely a recognition of the work we have done in the past but is also a poignant reminder of the great responsibility that lies ahead because we are committed to protecting our planet and its biodiversity. We embrace this honour with a renewed sense of dedication, knowing that our work is integral to the ongoing stewardship of our natural world,” he further added.

Since 1935, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) has guided, encouraged, and supported zoos, aquariums, and like-minded organizations globally in animal care and welfare, environmental education, and conservation. WAZA's vision is to be a globally recognized and trusted leader in advancing conservation and animal welfare.

The WAZA membership marks a significant milestone for Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. This global recognition reaffirms the zoo's outstanding efforts in conservation, reflecting its commitment to environmental sustainability, species-conservation management, and the highest standards in animal care. As an Institution Member of WAZA, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort gains access to a network of leading institutions, experts, and resources dedicated to global wildlife conservation.

This prestigious acknowledgement will empower the zoo to further enhance its conservation initiatives, contribute to international collaborative efforts, and inspire visitors to actively engage in the preservation of our planet's rich biodiversity. Emirates Park Zoo and Resort is committed to utilizing this recognition to elevate its role as a conservation leader, fostering a deeper connection between the community and the invaluable work carried out within the zoo's grounds.

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort promises a unique blend of entertainment and wildlife adventures for the entire family. Nestled in the heart of the world-recognized Emirates Park Zoo, the resort offers air-conditioned chalets with balconies, showcasing traditional Arabian design and stunning views of the zoo, caves, or garden. Guests enjoy complimentary entry tickets to the zoo during operating hours.

Families can partake in complimentary activities, including animal talk sessions and magic performances. For a truly unique experience, guests can opt for premium Giraffe Arena Theme Chalets, offering balconies overlooking the giraffe feeding area with direct access to animal feeding and engaging activities. The resort's restaurant serves international and continental dishes, providing a delightful culinary experience.